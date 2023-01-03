Ordr Partners With NGS to Help U.K. Organisations Improve Visibility, Security and Management of Connected Devices

Partnership Enables Real-Time Visibility About Devices and Risks To Successfully Combat Increasing Threats by Cybercriminals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONDON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced a new partnership with U.K.-based NGS (Next Generation Security), a specialist cybersecurity reseller providing consultancy, support and managed services.





Recent efforts, across all industries, at digitally transforming the workplace to become more efficient and effective have led to the growing adoption of connected devices and equipment. While these advancements have helped improve the way we work, each new device or equipment connection increases an organisation's attack surface, making it exponentially harder for IT and security teams to be sure they have visibility into every device and connection in their network environment.

The combination of Ordr's powerful, AI-driven connected device security platform with NGS' years of cybersecurity implementation expertise will bring U.K.-based businesses the innovative technology solutions they need to fully understand, manage, and secure the growing number of connected devices in their environment, including Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT).

"It can be overwhelming for organisations to try and keep track of all of their connected devices, especially in periods of high growth and technological advancement," said Jonathan Lassman at NGS. "With Ordr's platform, real-time asset inventory about devices, identification of vulnerabilities and risks, along with automated policies to secure them, will be available to every IT and security team."

Ordr makes it easy to protect every connected device, regardless of location or exposure. With the Ordr platform, organisations can establish proactive security policies that enable communications required for device operations, while limiting exposure. In addition, organisations can quickly mitigate risks during an attack by quarantining devices, blocking traffic, terminating sessions or implementing Zero Trust segmentation.

"The speed with which technology is adopted and updated in today's business world means that you need a combination of expertise and innovative solutions on your side in order to maintain a strong security posture," added Kieran Wood, Sales Director EMEA of Ordr. "NGS is well-known for its ability to understand the modern threat landscape and protect its clients from the latest attacks. We're thrilled to work with them on extending that expertise to connected devices."

For more information on how Ordr and NGS can deliver device visibility and security to your organization, please visit www.ordr.net or https://ngsuk.com/ .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital,Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About NGS

NGS are a specialist cyber-security reseller providing consultancy, managed, support and technical services. Recognised as thought leaders within the IT security marketplace, NGS partner with the best technology vendors and constantly research the threat landscape and how to protect against their client's critical assets.

