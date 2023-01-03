

03.01.2023



- BARCLAYS CUTS RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 7800 (8200) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CITIGROUP CUTS WIZZ AIR TO 'SELL' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 1700 PENCE - GOLDMAN CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 4700 (4800) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS SSE PLC TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 1830 (2080) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES DRAX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 800 (650) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 125 (90) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS DECHRA PRICE TARGET TO 4600 (5700) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS GSK TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 1350 (1600) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 13500 (12500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES HIKMA TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 1950 (1760) PENCE



