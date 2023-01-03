

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index made a subdued start to 2023.



Spot gold jumped 0.8 percent to $1,839.17 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up a little over 1 percent at $1,845.10.



The dollar eased against its major rivals, continuing its recent weakness ahead of a busy week for economic data.



U.S. reports on manufacturing and service sector activity along with minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve would be in focus this week as the U.S. central bank battles inflation.



The ADP employment report and weekly jobless claims figures will be released on Thursday followed by the non-farm payroll report on Friday.



Fears of a possible global recession also supported bullion prices. A third of the global economy will experience recession in 2023, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday.



