To make all the points in the world work as real cash that can be used everywhere, HAN Blockchain Project introduces dual cryptocurrency platform with DeFi structure focused on real life use. Its native token HanChain (HAN) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 4, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HAN Blockchain Project

HAN Blockchain Project aims to be used for online/offline commerce payments in everyday life. To this end, it developed a real-life DApp based on technology integration with Web3 Providers (MetaMask, etc.) for its compatibility and stability, and is offering a convenient simple payment method for use in real-life commercial transaction settlement on the DApp.

The best thing about the HAN Blockchain Project is the dual structure which consists of HanChain (HAN) and PayKhan (PKN). It presents solutions to the disadvantages of cryptocurrency that have been impossible to use in real-life transactions due to the volatility of blockchain value, and solutions to increase value for other blockchain projects that are rarely used in real life.

Everyone in the world can register in PayKhan DApp to enjoy its every available function. By collecting Partner Store's shopping points and PayKhan, users can get HanChain. 20% of pledged HanChain turns into stable coin PayKhan, and 0.01% ~ 0.5% of PayKhan can be collected by users everyday.

In addition, thanks to its P2P system, payment is available all around the world even if users only have PayKhan DApp. This system can be used not only between individuals but also between individual and company. All the stores that have shopping points can be Partners with PayKhan, and users can use shopping points and PayKhan as Cash in these stores. PayKhan's Partner Stores can also advertise themselves to people around the world via PayKhan DApp. These advertisements are connected with HanChain by airdrop, which will be distributed to users who watch ads every day.

HAN Blockchain Project with its unique dual structure is designed to enable people around the world to engage in real economic activities. Through this project, the idea of practicing the global sharing economy can be widely promoted and spread.

About HAN Token

HanChain (HAN) Token provides holders with online/offline shopping, advertising, travel reservation services, digital content provision services, and financial services in real life. These services will be provided to the extent that they do not undermine the unique idea of decentralization.

Based on ERC-20, HAN has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e., 1,500,000,000) tokens, of which 7.5% is allocated to funders, 30% is provided for Initial App Offering, 15% is provided for partners, 40% will be distributed as rewards, and the remaining 7.5% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The HAN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 4, 2023, investors who are interested in the HAN Blockchain Project investment can easily buy and sell HAN token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

