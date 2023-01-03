Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WBC/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023.

As a next-generation Web 3.0 integrated platform, Weber PROJECT provides various services based on know-how built up over the years as a blockchain specialist. Its native token Weber (WBC) was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Weber PROJECT

Weber PROJECT aims to become a leading platform for the next-generation Web 3.0 integrated platform-based business, focusing on the know-how it has built as a company specializing in blockchain. In order to improve the problems that existing Web 3.0 platforms have to solve and to keep the important value of Web 3.0 in using the platform, it was developed to participate in the platform ecosystem by using WBC, a key token.

There are various services provided by Weber PROJECT, including Weberowser, Weple, Weaper, Werverage, Wearego, and more. Weberowser is a blockchain-based web browser used as the basic base of the Weber platform. Cookies accumulated during Internet use are saved as much as possible, reducing the burden of resources used on hardware devices when using the Internet and providing a fast user experience. If a user participates in the improvement of Weberowser through provision of usage information or feedback while using it, WBC token is provided as a reward accordingly.

Weple, a PC and mobile messaging platform that supports interaction with DApps on the Weber platform, provides an interface that is familiar to users who have difficulty thinking about existing blockchains and cryptocurrencies, and provides an interface that existing messaging platforms could not provide. It is a next-generation blockchain messaging platform that maintains growth and development and improves the point where incentives did not coexist, so that owners, advertisers, and users mutually benefit, and above all, ethical issues can be dealt with immediately.

Additionally, Weaper, a blockchain-based social network service, has been developed so that users can upload helpful posts and visitors can evaluate them. There's also a decentralized and distributed cloud system called Werverage that processes various contents and data of the Weber platform. It is a storage sharing system created by adding incentives to the network based on IPFS. WBC is also paid to ecosystem participants who provide surplus storage.

Last but not least, the Weber platform is a decentralized global blockchain Web 3.0 platform that is not only used in one country, and a tangible solution that can be used in real life, when paying for public transportation services such as buses, taxis, and subways around the world. Weber has built the Wearego system so that it can be used. Through this, wherever users go in the world, they can easily pay for fares and use public transportation through Weber's Wearego platform, without having to prepare a separate currency exchange to use public transportation.

In addition to above services, Weber intends to expand its business areas such as partnerships and collaborations with various related companies and platforms in the future in order to provide other services and expand its business areas such as streaming services and games.

About WBC Token

WBC is the native token of Weber PROJECT. By issuing dedicated tokens for the Weber platform, the team builds a new ecosystem through its own platform to develop services and open the next-generation Web 3.0 era. Based on ERC-20, WBC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated to the foundation, and the remaining 85% is provided for the ecosystem.

The WBC token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023, investors who are interested in the Weber PROJECT investment can easily buy and sell WBC token on LBank Exchange by then.

