The "Web Real-Time Communication Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global web real-time communication market is expected to grow from $4.19 billion in 2021 to $6.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.37%. The web real-time communication market is expected to reach $27.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.66%.

North America was the largest region in the web real-time communication market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web real-time communication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing popularity of BYOD will propel the web real-time communication market growth. BYOD is when employees connect to the organization's network and access what they need to complete their tasks using their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, and others. BYOD is aided by web real-time communication as it links browser-to-browser without additional plugins/utilities. According to Cisco, an IT and networking company, 89% of IT departments enable BYOD in some form, and 69% of IT leaders are positive about BYOD. Therefore, the growing adoption of BYOD policy in companies is driving the web real-time communication market.

New product innovation is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the web real-time communication market. Major companies operating in the web real-time communication market are focused on research and development for product innovations that could give better solutions to customers and strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc, a US-based company operating in web real-time communication, launched a new Work@Home solution based on cloud computing, to address telecommuting wave for remote working in partnership with UnifiedCommunications.com. Work@Home solution provides offices with remote working capabilities that include video, screen sharing, chat, and other features. UnifiedCommunications.com is a US-based company operating in web real-time communication.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solution; Service

2) By Web RTC-Enabled Devices: Mobile; Desktop; Tablet; Other Web RTC-Enabled Devices

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud; On-Premise

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

5) By Application: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Government And Defense; Healthcare; Retail; Media And Entertainment; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Web Real-Time Communication Market Characteristics

3. Web Real-Time Communication Market Trends And Strategies

4. Web Real-Time Communication Market Macro Economic Scenario

5. Web Real-Time Communication Market Size And Growth

6. Web Real-Time Communication Market Segmentation

7. Web Real-Time Communication Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market

9. China Web Real-Time Communication Market

10. India Web Real-Time Communication Market

11. Japan Web Real-Time Communication Market

12. Australia Web Real-Time Communication Market

13. Indonesia Web Real-Time Communication Market

14. South Korea Web Real-Time Communication Market

15. Western Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

16. UK Web Real-Time Communication Market

17. Germany Web Real-Time Communication Market

18. France Web Real-Time Communication Market

19. Eastern Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

20. Russia Web Real-Time Communication Market

21. North America Web Real-Time Communication Market

22. USA Web Real-Time Communication Market

23. South America Web Real-Time Communication Market

24. Brazil Web Real-Time Communication Market

25. Middle East Web Real-Time Communication Market

26. Africa Web Real-Time Communication Market

27. Web Real-Time Communication Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Web Real-Time Communication Market

29. Web Real-Time Communication Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Avaya Inc

CafeX Communications Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Dialogic Corporation

Google LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gf8ht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005304/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900