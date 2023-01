The interim results confirm a robust period for DWF Group. The growth strategy remains and the recent acquisition of Whitelaw Twining in Canada confirms management's intention to build a global brand. DWF is trading on a 7.0x P/E, which suggests c 45% upside to the lower end of its historical range. It also trades at a material discount to peers and offers a 7.6% dividend yield.

