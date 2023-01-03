Sineng Electric has switched on a 400 MW/800 MWh storage facility in China's Shandong province. The project features the company's 3.15 MW turnkey battery stations.Sineng Electric has revealed via its LinkedIn account that it has started operating a giant battery project in China's Shandong province. It said the project is fully powered by its own 3.45 MW and 3.15 MW turnkey solutions for power conversion systems. It is equipped with an automated control system with independent temperature controls and heat insulation. It said the system will supply 400 million kWh of clean electricity per ...

