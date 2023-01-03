Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
03.01.2023 | 11:46
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 03-Jan-2023 / 10:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 December 2022 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 6,165,989 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (6,165,989) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 212972 
EQS News ID:  1526027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2023 05:13 ET (10:13 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
