RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights





3 January 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 December 2022, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 837,401,085 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 12,185,222 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 December 2022 is therefore 825,215,863 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

