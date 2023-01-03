Anzeige
03.01.2023
IMC Exploration Group Plc - 2021-2022 AGM Outcome

IMC Exploration Group Plc - 2021-2022 AGM Outcome

PR Newswire

London, January 3

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation").

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company");

Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 30thDecember 2022, at 9.00 a.m., Dublin time, in accordance with the notice and ancillary documents previously sent to shareholders with the Annual Report and Accounts in respect of the financial year ended 30thJune 2022.

All resolutions before IMC's shareholders were approved and, there being no further business, the AGM was declared closed at 9.35 a.m., Dublin time.

Copies of the documents referred to above and of this announcement are downloadable from IMC's website.


Eamon P. O'Brien,
Executive Chairman,
Dublin, 30thDecember 2022

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Enquiries:


Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28/ Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

IMC Exploration Group plc
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033

