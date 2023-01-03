

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air traffic control issues that caused flight delays to Florida airports have been resolved by the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, reports said.



Earlier Monday, the agency had said that it had slowed the volume of air traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue.



Reports quoted the FAA as saying, 'The computer issue has been resolved. The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace.'



The issue was with the En Route Automation Modernization or ERAM system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, which is responsible for airspace for commercial flights over Florida.



Some of Florida's key airports including Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport were affected by the air traffic computer problem.



The FAA was expecting Monday to be a busy post-Christmas travel day with 42,000 flights scheduled, with possible heavier volume from south to north.



The latest issue in the air travel came after the severe winter storm and its after-effects during the Christmas holiday season forced cancellations and delays of thousands of flights across the United States.



Southwest Airlines Co., which was hit by bad weather and scheduling issues, had to cancel thousands of flights, but now goes through normal operations with minimal disruptions.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de