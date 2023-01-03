

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will lead a bipartisan visit to the Greater Cincinnati area in Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight the impact of the Economic Plan, including the mammoth Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



They will be joined by Senator Sherrod Brown ( (D-Oh), Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.



The leaedrs will address a ceremony highlighting the $1.64 billion funding awarded to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project connecting Kentucky and Ohio across the Ohio River.



McConnell was among the Republican Senators who voted in favor of the $1 trillion infrastructure law that was passed in 2021.



On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chicago. On the same day, Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg will visit New London, Connecticut.



Thursday, Nancy Pelosi will join White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu during his visit to San Francisco. It will be one of her last public events before stepping down as House Speaker



'The President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials will discuss how the President's economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs - jobs that don't require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities that have been left behind,' the White House said.



