China's Hanersun has unveiled its HItouch 6N module series, which is based on n-type TOPCon tech, 210 mm wafers, and half-cut cells. The monofacial and bifacial modules feature power outputs ranging from 605 W to 695 W and efficiency ratings of 21.38% to 22.37%.Chinese module manufacturer Hanersun, formerly known as Csunpower, has released a new line of solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) tech. The new panels are based on its HItouch 5N series, but they feature larger 210 mm wafers instead of 182 mm wafers. "The modules are suitable for ground-mounted plants," ...

