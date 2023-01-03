Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, JonDeTech Sensors AB TO 1 (8/23)

At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 9, 2023. Security name: JonDeTech teckningsoption serie 1 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: JDT TO 1 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070848 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 279365 ------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0,038 - 0,75 SEK per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - One option rights gives the right to subscribe for one new share in JonDeTech ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription period: February 1 - 15, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last trading day: February 10, 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.