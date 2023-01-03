Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
WKN: A2JM17 ISIN: SE0009662554 Ticker-Symbol: 9X6 
Frankfurt
03.01.23
14:02 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,002
-6,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.01.2023 | 13:46
95 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, JonDeTech Sensors AB TO 1 (8/23)

At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from January 9, 2023. 



Security name: JonDeTech teckningsoption serie 1
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:   JDT TO 1             
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070848           
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  279365              
-------------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, 0,038 - 0,75 SEK per share      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           one new share in JonDeTech            
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: February 1 - 15, 2023.              
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   February 10, 2023                 
------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.