

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting to be released on Thursday, an announcement of the U.S. employment data on Friday and the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report might be the highlights this week.



Manufacturing and service sector announcements and Federal Reserve meetings also are of importance to investors.



As the 10-month-long war is continuing, Ukraine claimed that more than 400 Russian soldiers were killed in a strike in the Donetsk region. Russia has not verified the claim but said 63 people were killed in the Donbas region.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 82.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 39.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Friday's session modestly lower. The Dow dipped 73.55 points or 0.2 percent to 33,147.25, the Nasdaq edged down 11.61 points or 0.1 percent to 10,466.48 and the S&P 500 slipped 9.78 points or 0.3 percent at 3,839.50.



On the economic front, the IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers Manufacturing Index or PMI final will be released at 9.45 am ET.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior month. Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. Japanese and New Zealand markets were closed for the holidays.



Chinese shares ended notably higher. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.88 percent to 3,116.51. Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.84 percent to 20,145.29.



Australian markets tumbled to reach an almost two-month low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.31 percent to 6,946.20.



The broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.25 percent lower at 7,131.10.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 42.49 points or 0.63 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 99.29 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 30.33 points or 0.71 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 210.57 points or 1.96 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.74 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de