Halberd Corporation 2022 Year End CEO Letter and 2023 Goals

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) The second half of 2022 was a very busy time.

2022 2nd HALF ACHIEVEMENTS

Halberd's previous research on development of a monoclonal antibody (mAb) against COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) was found to enhance the effectiveness of the leading commercial COVID antibody by 44.4%.

, to allow cancer treatment research to continue in parallel and synergistically with Halberd's work on the development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Halberd's base extracorporeal technology is flexible enough to treat numerous diseases through tailoring of designed antibodies. The subsidiary's mission is to develop treatments for various types of cancer utilizing the combined patented and patent-pending technology of both Halberd Corporation, and Halberd Cancer Therapeutics, LTD. Carl Eller, the President of the NFL Retired Player's Association issued an open letter endorsing Halberd's efforts in its research into effective treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), which affects many former and current professional athletes, particularly professional football players.

Halberd was able to demonstrate precise control of a key Cancer related T-Cell protein, PD-1 (programmed cell death-1). PD-1 can be used by tumor cells to fool the body's immune system into allowing the tumor to grow. Precise control of PD-1 levels can allow the body's immune system to attack and eliminate the tumor.

. and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Halberd Corporation named "Extendalife ." The mission of this subsidiary is to develop treatments intended to increase longevity and develop successful Alzheimer's Disease and Cancer treatments using the combined patented and patent-pending technologies of the alliance member companies. Halberd's researchers successfully demonstrated the removal of Interleukin-6 (IL-6) from human blood serum during in-vitro laboratory studies. Excess IL-6 is associated with inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis, MS, some cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. Halberd had earlier demonstrated its ability to precisely control the levels of target antigens present in bodily fluid.

Halberd created a single designed monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated the ability to eradicate multiple antibiotic resistant bacteria from buffer solution in the laboratory. The antibody, with a strong affinity to E. coli and similar bacteria, was conjoined to a metallic nanoparticle and exposed to laser emissive energy. The exposed bacteria were eliminated in a matter of minutes.

Halberd's in-vitro laboratory tests successfully demonstrated eradication of five identified cancer disease antigens -- CTLA-4, PD-1, PDL-1, IL-6, and TNF-Alpha -- through the use of laser emissive energy, similar to how antibiotic-resistant bacteria were eliminated.

Halberd reached an agreement with the Hamden Group, a newly formed corporation which consists of members of the Peter Croden family and Darren Hamans. Peter Croden was the former president of Upjohn Corp, Canada, and Upjohn, Europe. Hamden will have worldwide exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute the Halberd patented low dose Naltrexone medication, and the Halberd proprietary Vita-Shield-Max TM nutraceutical product.

The article is available on-line. Halberd's CEO, William A. Hartman, and CTO, Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, in an October "The Street Reports" podcast, discussed Halberd's groundbreaking accomplishments utilizing its extracorporeal technology in treating major diseases which heretofore had been regarded as incurable. In December, Hartman and Felder again participated in a "The Street Reports" podcast to discuss Halberd's success in eradicating major Cancer disease antigens.

Halberd researchers recently requested and received from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) an array of antibiotic-resistant bacteria (ARB) for testing Halberd's laser eradication technology which had successfully eradicated numerous Gram-Negative bacteria in prior experimentation.

Halberd prepared a Form 15 for filing with the SEC to restore Halberd as a compliant, up-to-date, fully reporting company. This action should lead to the near term removal of the YIELD sign from the HALB stock symbol on the OTC Markets site.

We have engaged with a Congressional Representative from Pennsylvania seeking his support in exposing Halberd's technology for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and suicide ideation to various government agencies, such as DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). DARPA has already reviewed preliminary material and has shown interest in receiving additional information. Follow-up will proceed in Q1-2023.

THE LOOK AHEAD

Halberd is finalizing the arrangements with Mississippi State University to develop and conduct an animal testing protocol for Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to safely counteract the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury.

Halberd has the option to consider loans to complete the required audits and the QB up-list. However, Halberd's Articles of Incorporation preclude the issuance of any convertible promissory notes, convertible preferred stock or other convertible instruments. Halberd has chosen to remain as "OTC Markets Pink Sheets" for the near-term.

Halberd is about to embark on a huge previously unannounced expansion of its capability to eradicate multiple antibiotic-resistant bacteria with a single proprietary antibody. While that will require a major focus by Halberd, it offers the largest potential short-term payback to the company and its stockholders.

Halberd's goal has always been to either secure a significant government contract or partner with Big Pharma, because it did not have the huge quantity of funds necessary to secure FDA approval for its products or processes.

Government contracts and Big Pharma are not concerned with a company's stock exchange listing; they are focused on the content of the technology being evaluated. With each accomplishment, Halberd moves closer to finalizing a potential government contract and suitable terms for an agreement with Big Pharma.

Leadership is about making tough decisions using the facts to obtain optimum results. Halberd believes that its interests are best served for the short-term by investing its available resources to advance our technology through R&D and put Halberd in a better position to secure a potential government contract and/or a relationship with Big Pharma.

SUMMARY

Halberd management has guided the company thus far to achieve technological advancements beyond those of Big Pharma. Halberd's success was demonstrated by way of publication of the peer-reviewed journal article and recent press release concerning Halberd's successful development of a monoclonal antibody (mAb) against Covid and Halberd's single antibody which has been shown effective against multiple antibiotic-resistant bacteria. We believe that our decision to focus on R&D is right for both the short- and long-term interests of the company and its stockholders.

We believe in our mission to create and develop safe and effective treatments against many previously perceived incurable diseases and continue to make progress towards achieving that goal.

We appreciate the efforts of our expanding team of research scientists, and the support of our stockholders. We will continue to maintain transparency and regular communication with our family of interested parties.

