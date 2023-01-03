Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of a maximum of up to $1,000,000 of Units (the "Unit Offering"). Each unit will consist of one common-share (a "Common Share") at a price of $.05 per share and one-half (1/2) of one common-share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Two warrants combined shall be exercisable to acquire one common-share at a price of C$0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund working capital, product innovation of the Company's flagship data analytics PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), TotalSocial® and prospective revenue growth, therein. As insider participation in the financing is anticipated, the Company will maintain strict compliance with TSX Venture Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, as applicable. The Company may elect to pay finders fees in respect of subscriptions by investors introduced to the Company by such finders. A timely closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and its regulators. To request a reservation in this non-brokered private placement Offering, or for more information on DGTL Holdings, please contact:

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

