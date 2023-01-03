The company's mission to deliver innovative technology purpose-built for professional services organizations will continue to fuel its growth in 2023

Kantata today celebrated its one-year anniversary by announcing it won over 150 new clients in 2022. Kantata focuses exclusively on meeting the unique needs of professional services organizations (PSOs). The company has cemented its position as the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for PSOs, and expects to continue momentum in the coming year.

"Our success validates our strategy of delivering the combination of purpose-built technology, expertise and services that PSOs need to thrive," said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. "Even more exciting than what we've accomplished in our first year is what lies ahead in 2023 as we continue to expand our platform's capabilities and our global footprint."

There is an urgent need across the professional services industry for Kantata's comprehensive range of vertical SaaS solutions purpose-built to help PSOs optimize and elevate operational performance. Client wins such as Deloitte Central Europe and 72andSunny prove that PSOs of any size, market or location need this solution.

High Praise from Users

Throughout 2022, users gave the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services platform overwhelmingly positive reviews on independent sites such as G2.com and Software Review.

G2 analyzes data sourced from its users around the world and data aggregated from online sources and social networks to create its quarterly Grid Reports. In 2022, Kantata was not only consistently recognized as a Leader in Resource Management Software, users ranked it as the number one resource management solution overall. The company was also designated as a Leader in G2's Grids for Professional Services Automation (PSA), Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management. Additionally, Kantata earned the top spot on G2's Europe Grid® for PSA for three consecutive quarters.

Kantata also ranked number one in Software Review's 2022 Professional Services Emotional Footprint that measures users' overall feelings toward vendors and the value of their products.

High Job Satisfaction Levels

Amid a merger, a time that can often be stressful, Kantata's employees have been happy and helped create a new, high-performance culture. According to Glassdoor, 95 percent of employees would recommend working at Kantata to a friend, and 96 percent approve of CEO Michael Speranza. The company offers a range of perks and benefits including a hybrid work model to empower employees to choose the work location that best suits them. Kantata was transparent throughout the merger process with employees and asked for their involvement in building the new work environment together.

2023 Product Innovation Roadmap and Partner Program

Kantata ensures any organization's unique challenges are solved, and client input is invaluable in shaping the product roadmap. That's why Kantata established Innovation Councils that foster collaboration among Kantata's product development teams and client representatives on the development of new features and functionalities.

One example of this close collaboration is the new Assignment Search interface that will be released in early 2023. It provides resource managers with the ability to create and share views to better process the complex relationships between the global resource pool and the work they're doing. Resource managers maintain visibility of a resource's capacity as they're making changes without having to jump back to another view to understand the implications of those changes.

Additional new product features and capabilities Kantata released last year include RightResource, a solution that enables you to configure and share resource resumes, directly from the data in Kanata, and Delivery Analyzer, which empowers Delivery Managers with Tableau dashboards that support complex analysis and dynamic filtering.

In 2022, Kantata was accepted onto the Salesforce Early Release Validation (SERV) pilot program, giving its product teams the opportunity to participate with Salesforce in production release candidate testing and early testing access. Kantata also announced its partnership with Sage to create the only professional services automation and financial management platform purpose-built for PSOs and ESOs. Expanding its partner network remains a priority for 2023.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

