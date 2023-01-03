Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 December to 30 December 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/12/2022 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/12/2022 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/12/2022 FR0010313833 664 85,0000 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/12/2022 FR0010313833 748 84,8306 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/12/2022 FR0010313833 6 307 84,6874 XPAR TOTAL 7 719 84,7282

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

