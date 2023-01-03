Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 December to 30 December 2022.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/12/2022
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
27/12/2022
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
28/12/2022
FR0010313833
664
85,0000
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
29/12/2022
FR0010313833
748
84,8306
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/12/2022
FR0010313833
6 307
84,6874
XPAR
TOTAL
7 719
84,7282
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
