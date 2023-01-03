China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says that the country added 65.7 GW of solar and 22.5 GW of wind in the first 11 months of 2022. It expects the nation to add 160 GW of wind and solar capacity in 2023.The NEA said that if China reaches its 2023 installation target of 160 GW of wind and solar, it would represent year-on-year growth of 33%. It added that it expects the country's cumulative solar capacity to reach 490 GW by the end of 2023, including 430 GW of wind power. According to the latest NEA statistics, around 65.7 GW of solar and 22.5 GW of wind were deployed in China in the ...

