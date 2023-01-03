With AI-enabled devices able to take the money-saving efficiency of lithium batteries to an incredibly granular level, research by Inion Software shows simple changes by inverter manufacturers would enable devices of almost any age to be "smartened up."Dr Robertas Janickas, chief technology officer of Inion Software. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CROP-Dr.-Robertas-Janickas.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CROP-Dr.-Robertas-Janickas.jpg" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-200320" src="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CROP-Dr.-Robertas-Janickas.jpg" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...