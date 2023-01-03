Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF) ("Maple Leaf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Raymond Lai, President and CEO of Maple Leaf, and Philip Bradley, CEO of QUIC Builds, were recently featured on The Street Reports Podcasts discussing the Company's REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) investment project in the Cayman Islands.

The Podcast is available here: http://bit.ly/3vvfVLU

Cayman Island REIT Investment

The Company is pleased to report that the REIT Manager will begin framing the floor slab in the week of January 9th 2023. The Company has anticipated the global supply chain delays and expects the project to be minimally impacted. Construction is currently on schedule.

California Hemp Project

The Company has completed curing its Boax and Merlot harvest as announced in the November 9, 2022 press release. The lab result shows 14% CBD with less than 0.1% THC and is free from pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and other chemicals. The Company is currently securing an agreement with an online retailer to manufacture their vape pen product line. This agreement includes designing, supplying hardware and distillate, filling, and packaging. Their current monthly vape pen volume is 1,000 units with the potential for the Company to secure the manufacturing of their other product lines.

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company would also like to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 30, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Company's Information Circular dated November 22, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Matters Voted Upon at the Meeting. A total of 7,555,117 common shares of Maple Leaf ("Common Shares") were represented at the meeting, being 19.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Set Number of Directors

Shareholders approved the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5).

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Carried 7,555,117 100% 0 0.00%

Election of Directors

The following five individuals nominated to serve on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") were by shareholders as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Raymond Lai 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%) Terence Lam 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%) Andrew Wang 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%) Winston Gao 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%) Thomas West 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%)

Re-Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Rozek & Associates, CPA, as the Company's auditor and independent registered public accounting firm and the authorization of the Company's board of directors to fix their remuneration and terms of engagement as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Carried 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%)

Re-Approval of existing Stock Option Plan

The Shareholders- approved the Company's existing Stock Option Plan as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Carried 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%)

Approve Potential Change of Business and Name Change

Shareholders authorized the Company to approve the potential change of business and name change of Maple Leaf to a conglomerate holding company, as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Carried 7,555,117 100% 0 (0%) 0 (0%)

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California, an essential oil project in China, and planning to invest in a REIT project in the Cayman Islands. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf's long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "MGW" and on the OTCQB market under the symbol "MGWFF."

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

