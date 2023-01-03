Anzeige
03.01.2023
03.01.2023 | 14:46
Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 255.3659

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 156445

CODE: RS2U LN

ISIN: LU1681038839

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681038839 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RS2U LN 
Sequence No.:  213037 
EQS News ID:  1526237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2023 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

