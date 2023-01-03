DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFU LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 223.4039

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72648

CODE: CWFU LN

ISIN: LU1681045966

