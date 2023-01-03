Criterion Global, Independent Media Agency, Wins Gold Media Prize...Twice

US Launch Campaign Awarded Day Before Unicorn Acquisition

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Criterion Global, independent media agency known best for global expansion advertising, won gold twice at the prestigious Festival of Media North America awards; the agency's gold prizes included "Best Launch or Relaunch Campaign," and most notably, "Best Campaign by an Independent Media Buying Agency."

Criterion Global's winning campaign for Gorillas , called one of Europe's "Fastest Growing Unicorns" by business columnist Scott Galloway , launched the app in North America following rapid global expansion from Germany to the Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Denmark, and at its height Spain and Italy as well. The campaign spotlighted the innovative use of media in its US market entry , where Gorillas was outspent by 20.7x by no fewer than 6 competitors. Criterion Global's media strategy used nimble, often guerilla-style paid media buying strategy to deliver awareness of the rapid grocery delivery service.

The day after the win by the media buying agency, news broke that Gorillas was acquired for $1.2B by onetime rival Getir, the next in a series of exits by acquisition for Criterion Global clients, including GoDaddy.com , acquired by KKR and Silver Lake for $2.25 billion before its IPO, Western Asset - Legg Mason for a $4.5 billion by Franklin Templeton Investments, and Belmond (previously Orient-Express), acquired by LVMH at $3.2 billion, a 42% premium above its stock price value.

Key datapoints from the media buying agency on the Gorillas campaign:

Diminishing targeting following iOS4.5 led to increased strategic emphasis of OOH, digital OOH, TV, wild posting and guerilla projections , and tactics like cinema ads, coffee sleeves and more. The app was outspent in-market by a factor of 20.7x (Kantar) by 6 competitors. This resulted in increased competition for CPCs on performance media channels such as search, where client category keywords ("Grocery Delivery") skyrocketed 341%. Finally, based on data from Centre for Time Use Research, orders placed in the app saved customers over 100,000 hours of grocery shopping time - that's 11.7 years of time.

Independent media planning and buying agencies are rare in the heavily consolidated global media buying space dominated by network holding companies. These wins come on the heels of Criterion Global earning top honors in "Creative Industries" from the International Trade Council at its Go Global Awards in October. And this December the firm celebrated the fourth anniversary of the opening of its Singapore office .

Jeremy King, CEO and host of Festival of Media noted: "For the past four years Festival of Media has been striving to encourage independent agencies around the world to showcase their media work. We are aware that independent media agencies are working with some of the most exciting and forward-thinking clients on the planet and we want to amplify this work. Currently there is no other global awards portfolio or platform for them to showcase their strategies, creativity and the results they are delivering for clients. Promisingly we have seen the likes of Criterion Global, Mediaplus, GUT and PMG all win awards at our programmes around the world. Long may this continue."

At the Festival of Media Awards, 94% of shortlisted entries were represented by network media agencies. Notably, however, Criterion Global's work triumphed over major contender campaigns, including the relaunch of Carnival Cruises "Funderstruck" campaign by Initiative USA, which revived the cruise line from unprecedented pandemic hiatus; the historic launch of Ford's electric F-150 campaign by Mindshare USA, which featured a test drive by President Joe Biden in its press tour; and Inspiration 4's launch announcing the first-ever civilian flights into space, which included a Superbowl ad and raised $50M from Elon Musk . Criterion Global was additionally recognized by shortlist at the Festival of Media in "Best Use of Traditional Media" for its innovative use of OOH (out of home) media as well as "Video 360*" the firm's approach of blending linear TV and newer connected TV platforms.The Festival of Media awards were announced in a ceremony on 8 December, 2022.

About Criterion Global

Criterion Global is an independent media buying agency and MarTech consultant partnering with a number of creative agencies and marketing firms, often supporting these teams through the use of paid media amplifying a creative campaign, or in helping expand campaigns to new international markets. In addition to global expansion, a major focus is on affluent consumer media buying, as well as advances in retail media strategy for retailers, agriculture and export, consumer packaged goods, and DTC ("direct to consumer") firms backed by VC or PE. It has worked with Gorillas since 2020.

About Festival of Media North America Awards

Festival of Media North America Awards celebrates the best in class in media and marketing campaigns from around the world, open to all those involved in brand communications including agencies, media owners, brands, ad tech and communications specialists.

The full list of shortlisted entries and winners is available here .

