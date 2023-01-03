Highlights

Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023

Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio

Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

