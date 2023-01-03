Presentation at 5pm Wednesday January 11, 2023

Mission Therapeutics ("Mission"), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), announces that CEO, Dr Anker Lundemose, will present at the upcoming J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Mission Therapeutics' presentation will take place at 5pm Wednesday January 11, 2023 in the Golden Gate Room at the Westin St Francis Hotel.

The event, which will take place in San Francisco on 9-12 Jan 2023, is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, and aims to connect global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

If you would like to meet up with Anker and the team, please contact info@missiontherapeutics.com.

About MissionTherapeutics

Mission Therapeutics is an early-stage drug development company targeting the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of kidney disease, neurodegenerative disease, rare mitochondrial diseases andfibrosis. The Company has built a leading platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) an emerging drug class that is attracting significant commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.

Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers, including Prof. Steve Jackson's Cancer Research UK Laboratories at the University of Cambridge Gurdon Institute, and leading UK centres in neurodegenerative diseases. The Company also has secured major industry partnerships, including its collaboration with AbbVie in November 2018, for the research and preclinical development of specified DUB inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease. The Company is managed by a team with broad international, commercial and clinical-science experience.

To date the Company has received $103 million in funding and its investors comprise blue chip institutional and corporate investors including: Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Rosetta Capital. Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit our website, www.missiontherapeutics.com

