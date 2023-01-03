Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 15:06
130 Leser
Variowell Development GmbH: Exclusive Pepaminto topper wins CES® 2023 Innovation Award

Mattress Topper developed exclusively for the Apple Watch®.

MÜNSTER, Germany, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freezing, shivering, sweating - everyone's nighttime perception of warmth is different. The German Start-up Variowell Development asked 3.300 consumers in 5 countries globally. Over 50% answered that they or their partner often feel too hot often at night - male and female consumers alike. Interesting fact: Over 30% react by sticking a foot outside of the bed. But most consumers are just increasing the air conditioning -not great for the environment. One thing is certain: body temperature, Heart rate and blood flow change regularly during the night. It is therefore not uncommon to sweat during sleep and at the same time feel cold at the feet. The topper from the German company Variowell Development GmbH is ideal to deal with this common topic. "With Pepaminto for the first time it has been possible to easily implement different thermal settings in a bed during the night by adapting the heat dissipation within the foam," explains Variowell CEO Tobias Kirchhoff.