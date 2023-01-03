Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "MINK" at the opening of the market on January 4, 2023.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedar.com.

