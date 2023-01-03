Tax Season Has Arrived, E-File Year-End Forms W-2, 1099, 94x, Etc. with TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / After ringing in the New Year, businesses and tax professionals will need to shift their focus to their year-end filing requirements with the IRS, SSA, and state. The majority of employers are required to file 1099 , W-2, and 94x payroll forms to report the wages, withholdings, and payments made in the course of doing business during 2022. The deadline to file these forms is January 31, 2023.

With TaxBandits, businesses and tax professionals can meet these deadlines easily using one secure application. The following forms are available from TaxBandits:

W-2, W-2 PR,

1099-NEC

1099-MISC

1099-K

1099-INT

1099-DIV

1099-R

1099-S

1099-G

1099-C

1099-B

1099-PATR

1099-OID

1099-Q

W-2G

1098

1098-T

1098-E

941, 941-PR, and 941 Schedule R

940, 940-PR, and 940 Schedule R

943

945

1095-B

1095-C

8809

3921

3922

TaxBandits Key Filing Features

The TaxBandits application provides a comprehensive e-filing solution for businesses of all sizes.

Built-in Error Checks using the IRS Business Rules.

using the IRS Business Rules. Real-time updates on the status of forms filed with the IRS, SSA, and state.

on the status of forms filed with the IRS, SSA, and state. Integrate with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage Intacct accounts.

with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage Intacct accounts. Simplified recordkeeping , all transmitted forms are stored securely in TaxBandits.

, all transmitted forms are stored securely in TaxBandits. Recipient Copy Distribution , TaxBandits provides postal mailing services and secured online form access.

, TaxBandits provides postal mailing services and secured online form access. API Integrations are available with a White Label option.

Robust Features for Tax Professionals

Tax professionals can take advantage of features designed for efficient e-filing and managing staff and clients.

Bulk Upload Options allow tax professionals to import their client's data in large batches.

allow tax professionals to import their client's data in large batches. Volume-based Pricing is a great option to maximize savings when filing a large volume of forms.

is a great option to maximize savings when filing a large volume of forms. Staff Management tools allow a team to collaborate with ease from one TaxBandits account. Staff members can be assigned specific roles and given access to specific businesses.

allow a team to collaborate with ease from one TaxBandits account. Staff members can be assigned specific roles and given access to specific businesses. Client Portal access can be provided to clients, this can be used for the secure sharing of form information and files needed during the e-filing process. Account admins can enable and disable portals as needed.

access can be provided to clients, this can be used for the secure sharing of form information and files needed during the e-filing process. Account admins can enable and disable portals as needed. Tracking and Reporting tools are available so that tax professionals can track the status of their client's forms at a glance. Reports can be generated within the TaxBandits account to track filing, staff activity, and more.

TaxBandits Advanced Security

Data security is of the utmost importance, in addition to being IRS-authorized, TaxBandits is also a SOC 2 Certified company. This includes undergoing an in-depth security audit each year to maintain this American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Additionally, TaxBandits routinely monitors their servers to ensure their security and integrity.

Dedicated Customer Support

TaxBandits provides industry-leading customer support with extended hours around the January 31st deadline. TaxBandits clients can reach out by phone, email, and live chat when questions during the filing process arrive. There is also a Knowledge Base , Blog , and YouTube Channel that are stocked with helpful information and resources.

When asked about the upcoming tax season, the CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "Our team is gearing up for our busiest tax season yet. We are offering the most powerful e-filing application on the market with superior customer service and support. With unbeatable features at an affordable price point and integrations with popular accounting software like Sage Intacct, TaxBandits is the perfect option for businesses, CPAs, and service providers."

Create a free TaxBandits account and begin year-end filing at TaxBandits.com

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Form 1099-NEC , Form W-2 , Form 1095-C , 1095-B , Form 940 , Form 941 , and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes Tax 990 , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

For any media inquiries, please contact Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

