Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2023 | 16:34
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Garching / Munich, January 03, 2023 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.


ITM Contact

ITM Corporate Communications
Julia Hofmann / Svenja Gärtner
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Investor Contact
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: Ben.Orzelek@itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Media Requests
Trophic Communications
Stephanie May or Valeria Fisher
Phone: +49 171 1855682
Email: itm@trophic.eu


Attachment

  • 230103_PR_ITM at JPM Healthcare Conference (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/851a1c12-9a9a-4514-a946-efeb30c6a265)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.