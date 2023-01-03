Regulatory News:
ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces its financial calendar for fiscal year 2023.
Indicative financial calendar1
Events
Dates
2022 Full-Year Revenue
Tuesday February 14, 2023
2022 Full-Year Results
Wednesday March 29, 2023
2023 First-Quarter Revenue
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday May 16, 2023
2023 Half-Year Revenue
Wednesday July 26, 2023
2023 Half-Year Results
Wednesday September 27, 2023
2023 Third-Quarter Revenue
Wednesday October 25, 2023
About ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 30 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. In 2021, ICAPE Group generated consolidated revenue of €169 million.
For more information: www.icape-group.com
1Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.
Contacts:
ICAPE Group
CFO
Shora Rokni
Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10
investor@icape.fr
Investor Relations
NewCap
Nicolas Fossiez
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98
icape@newcap.eu
Media Relations
NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
Antoine Pacquier
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94
icape@newcap.eu