New research from LUT University shows the central role of solar in Europe's attempt to reach its 2050 zero-emissions target. It describes how photovoltaics will gradually become the characteristic element of the Old Continent's emerging energy system by extending its use to the heat and mobility sectors.Researchers from the Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) have investigated two different scenarios for how Europe could achieve its zero-carbon-emissions target by either 2050 or 2040. They found that PV technology could turn the continent's entire energy system into a "solar-to-X economy." ...

