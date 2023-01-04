CGG and TGS Announce Foz do Amazonas Phase II 3D Multi-Client Survey Offshore Brazil

Paris, France - January 4, 2023

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, and TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced the second phase of the Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey, located in the offshore Brazil Equatorial Margin. This survey, covering 11,425 sq km, will broaden the region's 3D coverage and deliver additional high-quality data essential for the exploration efforts in the basin.

Existing 2D data and adjacent 3D data indicate the presence of reservoir depositional fairways in this location which overlies a source interval contemporaneous with the Guyana Basin petroleum system. Basin model studies predict a mature Early Cretaceous petroleum system with extensive regional reservoir distribution. The nearby Zaedyus discovery in French Guiana and the Narina and Venus wildcat discoveries on the conjugate margins of Liberia and Sierra Leone support resource potential in the Foz do Amazonas Basin.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said: "With our established leadership in geoscience solutions and unmatched experience in the Equatorial Margin, spanning Guyana, Suriname and Brazil, our geoscientists will apply their deep regional insight and cutting-edge imaging technologies such as time-lag FWI and least-squares migration to provide the high-resolution, high-fidelity data and images necessary to better understand this frontier basin."

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "We're pleased to announce the Foz do Amazonas 3D Phase II project with our partner CGG. For TGS, this project further strengthens our data library position in the Equatorial Margin and will be instrumental in enabling exploration companiesto have a robust subsurface understanding in advance of future Permanent Offer rounds."

Early-out PSDM products will be available in Q4 2023, with final products available from Q3 2024.

The project is supported by industry funding.

