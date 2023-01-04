Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma Company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:
26th ODDO BHF Forum
January 9 10, 2023 Virtual
Bernard Gilly, Co-Founder Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings.
Invest Securities Biomed Forum
January 24, 2023 Paris, France
Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will attend in person and host investor meetings.
11th Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference
January 25, 2023 Virtual
Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005617/en/
Contacts:
GenSight Biologics
Corporate Communications Director
Clothilde Caillet
ccaillet@gensight-biologics.com
LifeSci Advisors
Investor Relations
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 (0)76 735 01 31
RooneyPartners
Media Relations
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646-770-8858
Orpheon Finance
Retail Investors
James Palmer
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com
+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74