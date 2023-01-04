Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma Company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:

26th ODDO BHF Forum

January 9 10, 2023 Virtual

Bernard Gilly, Co-Founder Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings.

Invest Securities Biomed Forum

January 24, 2023 Paris, France

Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will attend in person and host investor meetings.

11th Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference

January 25, 2023 Virtual

Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

