DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.4685

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2720045

CODE: EPRA LN

ISIN: LU1437018838

