Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 250.4869

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47210

CODE: ACWU LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

