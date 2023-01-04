Malaysia's property investment, management and development company surpassed S$100 million market valuation, a milestone reached by the company after it successfully listed on 1Exchange ("1X") platform, Singapore's first private securities exchange regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - HOMEVEST, Malaysia's property investment, management and development company surpassed S$100 million market valuation, a milestone reached by the company after it successfully listed on 1Exchange ("1X") platform, Singapore's first private securities exchange regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).





HOMEVEST consists of 3 divisions including HOMEVEST Capital, HOMEVEST Living and HOMEVEST Development. Over the years, HOMEVEST has won numerous recognitions and awards throughout the region. Today, HOMEVEST has a total of MYR341 million of Assets Under Management (AUM) with properties portfolio covering the central region of Malaysia.

HOMEVEST's signature programme, Home Ownership Programme for Employees (H.O.P.E.) aimed at enabling corporations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to empower their employees to own a home. This programme is officially supported by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and endorsed by the Malaysia Book of Records as the "First Property Company to Provide Homeownership Programme for Employees in Malaysia."

HOMEVEST Group Managing Director KY Lim said in a statement, "Moving forward, we will continue to source for new acquisitions and development opportunities in Malaysia. We are very enthusiastic about the property market in Malaysia with continued long-term growth where we continue to make property investment and home ownership simple and sustainable."





HOMEVEST seeks to continue to innovate the approach to real estate investment and management that creates outstanding value for the customers and adds distinct advantages for the investors. Detailed trend analysis, experiences local market knowledge, and a professional team allows the company to seize opportunities swiftly and optimize every aspect of real estate.

