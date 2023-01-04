DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.574

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1144254

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

