HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires an additional 20% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L.

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has today acquired an additional 20% of all shares in Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L. The acquisition will strengthen the collaboration between Owasys and HMS further and brings HMS's ownership to 80% of the shares in Owasys.



Owasys is already fully consolidated and will consequently have no impact on HMS's sales and earnings per share in 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983





HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ewon®, Intesis® and Ixxat® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, UAE, and Australia, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

