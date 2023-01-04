Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 December 2022, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 6.8% Greencoat UK Wind 6.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.1% RWE 6.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.5% Iberdrola 4.0% Clearway Energy A Class 3.9% Grenergy Renovables 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3% SSE 3.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.9% Bonheur 2.5% Northland Power 2.4% National Grid 2.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% China Suntien Green Energy 1.8% TransAlta Renewables 1.5% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.4% China Everbright Environment 1.3% Greencoat Renewable 1.3% 7C Solarparken 1.2% US Solar Fund 1.2% Enefit Green 1.2% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.1% Harmony Energy Income Trust C shares 1.1% Opdenergy 1.0% Omega Energia 0.8% Eneti 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Fusion Fuel Green 0.6% Orsted 0.5% Seaway 7 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Cadeler 0.5% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.4% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Tion Renewables 0.3% Bluefield Solar Income Fund 0.3% Scatec Solar 0.2% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0%

At close of business on 30 December 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.8% Renewable energy developers 29.8% Renewable focused utilities 9.4% Energy storage 9.0% Biomass generation and production 6.8% Electricity networks 2.3% Renewable technology and service 2.2% Waste to energy 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.3% 100%