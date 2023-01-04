Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 4
[04.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,179,000.00
|EUR
|0
|199,913,042.70
|8.6247
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|876,341.61
|86.9387
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|116,890,459.17
|99.1774
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,192,199.82
|105.7525
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|53,319.00
|GBP
|0
|5,550,106.39
|104.0925
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,592,507.15
|102.0099
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|47,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,584,064.37
|97.1426
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,892,618.00
|EUR
|0
|61,286,901.03
|8.8917
