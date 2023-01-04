Anzeige
04.01.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sanistål A/S - Removal from trading

Sanistål A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in Sanistål A/S is 30 January 2023. 



Sanistål A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Ahlsell
Danmark ApS, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. 



ISIN:            DK0010245661           
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Sanistål             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 1): 11,923,784 shares (DKK 11,923,784)
--------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:          42997811             
--------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:            4040               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         SANI               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        3435               
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
