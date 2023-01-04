Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sanistål A/S - Removal from trading

Sanistål A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in Sanistål A/S is 30 January 2023. Sanistål A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Ahlsell Danmark ApS, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0010245661 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sanistål -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 11,923,784 shares (DKK 11,923,784) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 42997811 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4040 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SANI -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3435 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66