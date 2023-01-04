Plandai Biotechnology: Plandai Biotechnologies, Inc. Announces Termination of Asset Acquisition Agreement with EV Hotel, Updates on Status of Independent Audit

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / (OTC:PLPL) Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. ("Plandai" or the "Company") announces the termination of its previously announced asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp., a Georgia corporation. The termination was agreed to by both parties, and the Company incurred no penalties, costs, or liabilities in connection with the termination.

The Company completed its two-year independent audit of its financial statements and will use them as a basis for future disclosures and its continuing merger and acquisition efforts.

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a publicly quoted shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth.

