Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
WKN: A3DQBS ISIN: US67613M1099  
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
04.01.2023 | 13:02
Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Participate at Needham 25th Annual Growth Conference on January 11, 2023

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Needham 25th Annual Growth Conference at the Lotte Hotel in New York City on January 11, 2023.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

Institutional investor attendance at this conference is by invitation of Needham. Investors should contact their Needham sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.

CEO Commentary

"Odyssey accomplished a great deal in 2022. We further strengthened our industry leading vertical GaN technology position, validated by fabricating our initial 650V and 1200V engineering samples," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "During the meetings at the Needham Conference, I'll be sharing the milestones we're focused on for 2023, including the delivery of product samples to our backlog of customers who have been anxiously waiting. As I've said before, the market is large and the customers are there. We just need to remain laser-focused on execution."

We are continuing to take product sample requests. Customers can request information and samples of the 650 and 1200 volt vertical GaN power devices at info@odysseysemi.com.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contact

Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen
(703) 297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733933/Odyssey-Semiconductor-to-Participate-at-Needham-25th-Annual-Growth-Conference-on-January-11-2023

