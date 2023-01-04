Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
PR Newswire
04.01.2023 | 13:06
64 Leser
China Matters' Feature: A Modern Makeover of a 600-year City

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How has an ancient city survived in the middle of downtown Yantai? How are the oldest parts of the city changing to stay connected with modern times?