Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Wisr AI Solutions Inc. ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform provider, is pleased to announce the beta launch of a new cyber risk AI Model (the "Model") that leverages brand sentiment data.

Rapid changes in brand sentiment are known to be an early indicator of pending cyber attacks, particularly around hacktivism topics. The Model uses Natural Language AI and sentiment analysis to analyze how people worldwide convey or express their opinions about a brand through mass amounts of data, gathered from the news, social media and other sources. Overall, the Model tracks ongoing changes to brand sentiment, including rapid positive or negative fluctuations as critical indicators of global brand perception. These fluctuations provide early warning signals that are utilized not only as alerts, but also as inputs for other risk analysis components in the Wisr AI platform.

Furthermore, the Model will be integrated into Wisr AI's proprietary AI-driven technology platform, which analyzes global news, social media, dark web and other data. The Company's products are designed to work with existing cybersecurity solutions to fill the voids of detecting cyber threats and recommending pre-emptive measures to mitigate cyber risks with enrichment data. The Company intends to commercialize its growing product portfolio and implement a cost-efficient sales strategy by securing new customers across different key industry verticals including third party risk management, cyber insurance and financial services, healthcare, retail and resources through reseller partnerships.

"We are pleased to launch a new AI model that is unique in the cybersecurity marketplace," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "Millions of people regularly exchange ideas and perspectives about various brands across different platforms and in the news, and we aim to analyze the vast amounts of data that can be gathered from these sources to detect potential emerging cyber risks. Our goal is to build a robust and comprehensive AI platform that can substantially strengthen an organization's cyber defenses and we will continue to innovate our technology infrastructure."

Grant and Industry Recognition

Wisr AI is also pleased to announce that the Company has received a $20,000 grant from the Scale AI supercluster as part of its acceptance into the Hyperscale AI program with the BC Tech Association. The grant was provided to assist in further developing Wisr AI's innovative 3rd party supply chain cybersecurity technology in August 2022. In addition, Wisr AI has been listed as one of the 'Top 10 Emerging Canada Cyber Security Solutions Companies' in September 2022 by The Cybersecurity Review, a leading U.S. cybersecurity-focused media agency.

Wisr AI is an advanced, proprietary AI platform that predicts cyber attacks on large enterprises - and their 3rd party vendor networks. Wisr AI helps enterprises assess not only their own internal Cyber Risk posture, but also helps prioritize the inherent risk faced through 3rd party infrastructure and supply chain connections. The Wisr AI Cyber Intelligence platform constantly consumes massive amounts of global data - news, social media, cyber breach reports, dark web chatter and more - to build dynamic, AI driven risk rating algorithms. Our engine keeps enterprises prepared, and helps prioritize IT security efforts to match their risk profile.

