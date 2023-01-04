Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned telehealth company, has signed a partnership agreement with Lucira Health ("Lucira"), signed December 22, 2022, for providing Medi-Call's telehealth services to Lucira clients.

Lucira has created a Health Canada-approved at-home diagnostic testing device for detecting both COVID-19 and the flu, influenza A and B. Lucira will direct patients to Medi-Call's telehealth services through the Lucira app and website, which exposes Medi-Call to more potential patients. Lucira has combined the most accurate COVID-19 test with the only commercially available at-home flu test. Within 30 minutes or less, users will know whether they have COVID-19 or the flu. Once results are in, if Lucira users are positive for any viruses, their platform will redirect users to Medi-Call's telehealth services to see a physician or get a prescription. Lucira's diagnostic testing has been chosen by some of the most notable organizations in Canada such as Netflix, Air Canada, Amazon, and Sony Pictures. (Source: https://www.lucirahealth.com/). This gives Medi-Call the opportunity to expand its services to a broader range of new potential clients.

With COVID-19 and flu symptoms being vastly similar, knowing which infection you have can be challenging. Lucira's molecular, nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) provides accurate, at-home test results. Though Lucira is a self-test, it has more advanced technology than a rapid antigen test. The self-tests have analytical sensitivity, allowing the testing technology to detect viruses that have accuracy rates of 98%-99% in detection results, compared to lab-based PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests. This means Lucira's at-home testing is just as accurate as PCR testing.

Additionally, several studies were conducted by Lucira to ensure the legitimacy and accuracy of their at-home testing. Accuracy rates range from 98%-99% during these trials. The below chart summarizes Lucira's findings:





"We are one step closer to providing accessible healthcare to all Canadians. Lucira has fantastic technology that allows users to determine their COVID-19 or flu status at home, with PCR results. Being represented on the Lucira platform increases Medi-Call's exposure to more potential patients and business. This new year, the Company is focused on growing our healthcare intiatives and expanding business," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Lucira Health

Lucira was founded in 2013. In 2022, Health Canada authorized Lucira as the first COVID-19 and flu self-test with strong accuracy rates. Lucira is making headway in the next generation of diagnostic testing and is a leader in at-home diagnostics with the mission to change the way people manage their health. Lucira is 99% accurate compared to highly sensitive PCR lab tests. Lucira's testing technology provides test results as fast as 11 minutes for a positive result and up to 30 minutes for a negative result. Its one shallow nasal swab test can test for all variants of COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B and is Health Canada authorized for ages 2+. Lucira's proven technology empowers people to take control of their health at home.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with physicians in real-time. Medi-Call's goal is to simplify healthcare for patients by making mobile healthcare services more accessible virtually from the touch of their device. Medi-Call provides a number of health services such as general and preventative care, urgent care, mental health services, and prescriptions. Our team of healthcare professionals is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually to make a difference in patients' health outcomes. Additionally, Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those who have limited mobility, while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with a prominent footprint in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through the power of artificial intelligence, Datametrex creates solutions for cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicles. Datametrex's mission is to provide innovative tools and solutions that accelerate services and support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the acquisition, Imagine Health. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

