Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

Mr. Burega also holds the position of CEO and President at Romios Gold Resources, and has already worked closely with much of the Appia team and Board members which will allow him to hit the ground running as the Company develops plans for the 2023 season.

Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia, commented: "We are delighted that Stephen has agreed to join the team at Appia as the company's new President. We have an extraordinary Canadian story to tell, and Stephen is well-suited to engage with our stakeholders to further build market awareness and momentum as we move our core assets forward."

"I am very happy to be part of this great company," said Appia's new President, Stephen Burega, "and my mandate is to be highly focussed on operational planning moving forward. Appia's asset potential is well known and I expect the coming year will likely prove to be transformational as we move toward the development of a maiden resource estimate at our flagship Alces Lake critical rare earth elements ("CREE") project at Alces Lake, and to leverage our potential positioning as uranium continues to build momentum in most energy conversations."

Mr. Burega's appointment as President is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). As part of his compensation, Mr. Burega has been granted 1,000,000 stock options exercisable at $0.35 per share for five years vesting over a period of one year.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 110,997 hectares (274,280 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

